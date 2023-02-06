Home

Nora Fatehi Sets The Internet Ablaze on Her Birthday, Wears Gold-Black Silk Co-ord Set- Watch Video

Nora Fatehi is Birthday Ready in a Colourful Yet Stylish Co-ord Set, Watch The Viral Video From Dubai

Nora Fatehi Birthday: Nora is one of the most dynamic and boldest actresses in the industry. Right from the beginning of her career, she’s been a trendsetter in many ways and makes no mistakes. From her sexy dance steps to acting, the Saki Saki actress has been great in whatever she does. Nia enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. She has come a long way in her career. On her Birthday, Nora Fatehi treated her fans with her sizzling hot videos. In the first, she was seen taking a walk on the beach wearing a sexy body-hugging green backless maxi dress. She captioned, “When I walk in sit up straight, I don’t give a F*ck if I was late… 👑”. Now, in the latest video, Nora took to the gram to give a sneak peek of her birthday look.

Nora Fatehi is wearing a Versace black-golden silk co-ord set with a dash of blue. She danced, posed, walked while her friend recorded her on the streets of Dubai. She captioned the video, “Birthday behaviour 😈”.

Watch Nora Fatehi’s 31st birthday look

Wishes have been pouring in since midnight as Nora Fatehi fans have taken to social media to send their best wishes to her. Nora Fatehi also shared glimpses of her midnight birthday celebration on her Instagram stories where her friends gave her a surprise and the staff sang the birthday song while she danced.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film titled 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill.

