Nora Fatehi, who is currently in Dubai for a vacation, is making her Instagram account piping hot with her drool-worthy bikini photos. After sharing back-to-back hot and sexy bikini photos from the Dubai beach, the gorgeous diva, on Saturday morning, took to the Instagram story again to flaunt her beach bum tied with a piece of black cloth that can be her bikini string. Nora Fatehi is leaving her fans excited with her endless hotness. While sharing the photo, the Garmi actor used a flickery sticker to her story that said ‘beach bum’! She showed off beach sand, ocean and her toned body in the pic. She can be seen lying on the beach to get some tan lines. She is definitely having a ball of a time at the beach! Also Read - Nora Fatehi is Rising The Mercury Levels With Her Hot And Sexy Black Bikini Video, Watch

Have a look at the hot Booberang video shared by Nora Fatehi:

A few days ago, the sexy siren of Bollywood raised mercury levels with her sultry bikini and swimwear pictures that grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi’s latest music video, ‘Naach Meri Rani’ with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa received a lot of appreciation from everyone. On YouTube, the song garnered more than 402 million views. She absolutely slayed with her dance moves in the music video.

Talking about the future projects, Nora Fatehi will be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which revolves around the Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The film is a period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.