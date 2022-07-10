Nora Fatehi Hot Dance Moves: Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi who oozes oomph with her hot dance moves and glamorous fashion statements, treated her fans this weekend with her stunning performance on her latest song Dirty Little Secret which is sung, produced, and directed by Nora herself. Nora Fatehi in light blue shorts and a white crop top, flaunts her sexy-toned midriff. In the video shared by the actress, we can see Nora grooving with choreographer Rajit Dev.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Steps Out In A Slit Denim Look, Gets Trolled For 'Copying' Uorfi Javed's Style, Fans Say 'Ismein Urfi Ki Aatma Aa Gai Hai'

Nora Fatehi amazes her fans with her dance number Dirty Little Secret in this hot avatar. No doubt, she has won the hearts of her fans this time again! While sharing the clip, the actress started a dance challenge. The caption read, "'Dirty Little Secret' Dance Challenge is officially on! I see U guys dancing on my song already😍Lets go, u know what to do #Dancewithnora and ill be posting the best videos on my main feed 🔥 🔥 #Dirtylittlesecret #rajitdevchoreography 🤫😉 Dont forget to check out the official music video in my youtube channel link in bio" (.sic).

Watch Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves here:

Dirty Little Secret is also sung by Zack Knight. This marks Nora's 3rd International song as a singer/producer and now director.

Dirty Little Secret is also sung by Zack Knight. This marks Nora’s 3rd International song as a singer/producer and now director.

Watch the original music video of Dirty Little Secret here:

