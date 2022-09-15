Thank God Manike Song Teaser: Thank God marks the reunion of Ajay Devgn with Indra Kumar once again for the roller-coaster comic caper. The duo is working again post Ishq, Masti and Total Dhamaal. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in stellar roles. However, everyone has been looking forward to the sizzling number Manike to be released tomorrow. The highly anticipated trailer of Thank God shared a sneak peek into the steamy track Manike that features Sidharth Malhotra & Nora Fatehi. The duo have left audiences with anticipation and adding to the excitement, here is the teaser of this much-awaited song. The song is all set to release tomorrow.Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Thank God in Legal Trouble, Case Filed in UP For Allegedly 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

CHECK OUT MANIKE SONG TEASER SHARED BY PHOTOGRAPHER VIRAL BHAYANI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Ajay Devgn Shields Son Yug From Crowd As The Father-Son Duo Seek Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja- See Pics & Video

THANK GOD – A COMIC-CAPER ON THE GAME OF LIFE

Sidharth and Nora had previously featured in the hot dance number Ek to Kum Zindagani (remix) from Marjaawaan. In the movie Sidharth plays a Aayan Kapoor who met with an accident and is stuck between life and death. Ajay plays Chitagupt (the messenger of God) who keeps account of everyone’s good and bad karma. Rakul plays Sidharth’s wife Ruhi Kapoor, who is a police inspector in the movie. Ajay plays the game of life with Sidharth in Thank God. Manike is a song sequence that is meant to take place at Chitagupt’s court where the latter teaches Sidharth to control his desires and conquer over lust. Also Read - Cuttputlli Review: Akshay Kumar's Mystery Thriller Keeps You on The Edge of The Seat

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release this Diwali on 25th October 2022.

For more updates on Thank God and Manike song, check out this space at India.com.