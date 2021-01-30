Actor Nora Fatehi is all set to impress all with her impeccable dance moves. The actor has been signed by music label T-Series for a brand new song titled Chhod Denge. The first look of a stunning Nora from the video was shared on the official Instagram handle of T-Series. Also Read - Nora Fatehi in This Elegant Pearl And Crystal Adorned Blouse Oozing Vintage Vibe

Flaunting a local Banjaran avatar, Nora looks striking in the picture. She wears what looks like a red lehenga with a lot of junk jewellery. The actor poses for the camera in her regular seductive fashion. One look at the picture and you are sure about how the actor will be setting the screens on fire with her performance in the song. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Like a Million Bucks in Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set, See VIRAL Photos

T-series shared Nora’s look in an Instagram post with a caption that read, “Our favourite stunner @norafatehi is all set to make us fall in love with a stellar performance. Something’s coming up soon. Stay tuned!” Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Exquisite in a Printed Midi Dress Paired with Rs 54,000 Christian Louboutin Heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Nora has earlier amazed the viewers with her performances in super popular songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and the recently released Naach Meri Rani, created by Guru Randhawa. Apart from her appearances in music videos, the actor is also popular for her stunning photoshoots.

Are you excited about Nora’s new song?