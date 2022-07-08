Nora Fatehi compared to Uorfi Javed: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi was recently spotted on the sets of her show Dance Dewaane Juniors in an all denim look. The actress was seen in an all denim look, wearing a sleeveless body suit which she teamed up with a pair of high-slit denim. She completed her look with a knee-length denim boots. However, soon as Nora’s pictures and videos surfaced on internet, it quickly reminded fans of internet sensation Uorfi Javed. Urfi had donned a similar outfit before and netizens compared the two divas’ style.Also Read - Urfi Javed In Love? Here's The Truth You Need To Know - Watch Video

Check out Nora’s latest look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nora was trolled by a section of users for copying Uorfi’s style and many netizens slammed her and asked if she is influenced with Uorfi Javed. A user wrote: Inspired from Urfi? Another commented: Ismei Urfi ki aatma aa gai hai.. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Flaunts Sexy Curves in Hot Blush Pink Saree With Halter Neck Blouse, Watch Video

Check out some of the fans reaction below:

Nora Fatehi, who is usually seen in sexy gowns with thigh-high slits brought a fresh change of pace with this all- denim look but looks like it didn’t go well with netizens.

Urfi Javed’s bizarre denim look:

Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Urfi Javed, had earlier donned a similar look, Urfi Javed stepped out in a white crop top teamed with a pair of experimental blue denim. The 24-year-old model-actress has been hogging the limelight for her bizarre sense of fashion.

Coming back to Nora’s latest all denim look, do you think she is inspired by Uorfi’s bizarre style?