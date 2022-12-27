Nora Fatehi, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar Enjoy Fancy Dinner Spread in Dubai, Watch Viral Clip

Nora Fatehi, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar are having a great time in Dubai. Watch the viral video of them from their dinner time.

Internet sensation Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest actresses and dancers whose songs have become a rage amongst fans. She is currently in Dubai and having a great time with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Karan Johar was also seen chilling with the girls at a Dubai restaurant. Nora uploaded a series of posts from their fancy Dinner where she captured Suhana Khan enjoying her meal. The dinner spread looked amazing and in another post, Nora shared a selfie with Suhana and Karan. She captioned the post, “Taking over Dubai in style”.

A look at Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar and Suhana Khan’s selfie

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was recently seen in Jedha Nasha from An Action Hero.

Suhana Khan will be seen with Khushi Kapoor making their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much anticipated film, The Archies.