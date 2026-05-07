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Nora Fatehi summoned by National Commission for Women over Sarke Chunar song row after Sanjay Dutt

Nora Fatehi summoned by National Commission for Women over Sarke Chunar song row after Sanjay Dutt

After Sanjay Dutt, the spotlight has now shifted to Nora Fatehi as the actress is expected to appear before the National Commission for Women in connection with the ongoing Sarke Chunar song controversy.

Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW (PC: IMDb)

The controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil continues to grow as actor Nora Fatehi is now set to appear before the National Commission for Women. The matter has sparked widespread discussion online ever since the Hindi version of the song faced backlash for its lyrics and presentation. Earlier, actor Sanjay Dutt had also appeared before the commission and submitted a written apology over the issue. Now all eyes are on Nora Fatehi, who has been asked to appear before the panel regarding the ongoing controversy linked to the song from the Kannada action film.

Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW

According to the latest update, Nora Fatehi is expected to appear before the National Commission for Women at 11:30 am after receiving a summons from the panel. Earlier, the actress could not attend the hearing because she was reportedly out of the country and later requested a new date from the commission.

Nora had earlier distanced herself from the Hindi version of the track. She reportedly clarified that she had only shot for the Kannada version of the song and claimed that her permission was not taken before using it in Hindi. This statement quickly grabbed attention online as discussions around the controversy intensified.

Sanjay Dutt’s apology towards NCW

Before Nora Fatehi actor Sanjay Dutt had also appeared before the commission regarding the same matter. During the hearing concerns were raised about vulgarity and the representation of women in the song. Questions were reportedly asked about accountability and awareness linked to the project.

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As part of a corrective step Sanjay Dutt agreed to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children. He also submitted a written apology and expressed regret if the song unintentionally hurt sentiments or created a negative impact on society.

Also read: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi shares fun dance moment with Nora Fatehi on set, calls her…

Why Sarke Chunar triggered controversy?

The Hindi version of Sarke Chunar was released on YouTube on March 15 and soon faced criticism on social media because of its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals. Following strong public reactions the makers eventually removed the Hindi version from YouTube. However clips from the song continued circulating across different platforms. The lyricist singer and director associated with the track had also issued apologies after the backlash grew online.

About KD The Devil

KD The Devil is a Kannada action drama released on April 30, 2026. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Ramesh Aravind. The movie was dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi.

Despite mixed reviews the film opened strongly at the box office and reportedly earned around Rs 16.83 crore worldwide in its first week. The film has managed to maintain good visibility in Karnataka though reports suggest weekday collections have started slowing down against its estimated Rs 100 crore budget.

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