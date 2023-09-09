Home

Nora Fatehi Surprises Her Bong Fans in Her Bengali Avatar, Netizens Say ‘Khoob Shundor’ – See Viral Pics

Nora Fatehi served breathtaking looks in Banarsai silk saree for a latest photoshoot for a Bengali film magazine - Check her latest photos!

Nora Fatehi served some major glamour in her Banarsai silk saree on social media. The dancing diva of Bollywood often drops insanely hot photos in her street style avatar, bodycon gowns and dresses for her fans and followers. Nora is an absolute sartoria queen who keeps pushing the limits of fashion. However, this time her desi avatar in saree and traditional jewellery have taken the entire internet by surprise. Nora Fatehi shared a bunch of photos and videos in saree and her Bengali fans are highly impressed.

Nora Fatehi wore a gorgeous white Banarsai saree with intricate work. The saree came with an elaborate gold flower embroidered design and a crimson border all around. She elegantly draped the six yards of elegance with pallu hanging from her shoulders. Nora paired her elegant saree with a matching crimson silk blouse. The silk blouse featured a deep plunging V-neckline and noodle straps.

Nora Fatehi completed her look with Indian jewellery, including a kundan choker necklace, stacked long statement earrings, a marching headband, bangles and an enormous ring. She curled her hair into gentle curls and left them open.

Nora Fatehi Looks Breathtaking in Desi Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi’s fans swamped the comment section with hearts and heart-eye emojis. They heaped praises on her desi avatar. One person wrote, “Beautiful in Bengali dress. Thanks ❤️ (sic).” The people from Kolkata showered immense love and appreciation for her. One of the users wrote, “Actually, Nora looks better in this dress (sic).” Another user wrote, “Beautiful Bengali Girl ❤️ (sic).” The third one wrote, “Wow Bengali Queen (sic).” The fourth person said, “Woow…❤️@norafatehi feel proud when i saw a Bengali words written in your post… (sic).”

What do you think about Nora Fatehi look in Banarasi silk saree? Let us know!

