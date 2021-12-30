Mumbai: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine under the doctor’s observation. Nora’s spokesperson shared a statement, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”Also Read - AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria's Important Message For Citizens As India's Omicron Tally Nears 1000-Mark | Read Here

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has "stepped nowhere out recently".

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also tested positive for COVID-19. They are all under quarantine at home. Boney Kapoor was also feeling unwell but he tested negative. Anil Kapoor has also tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Kareena and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for the virus, after attending a dinner. Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who were present at the gathering, were also diagnosed with Covid-19.