Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is currently holidaying in Goa with her makeup artist Marce Pedrozo. She has taken a break from work to rejuvenate herself with friends and created a stir on Instagram with her dance videos. After a video of Nora dancing on the beach goes viral, she uploaded another video with her MUA in which she could be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow. Nora Fatehi captioned the video, “Teaching Marce some moves on the beach (sic).” Also Read - Nora Fatehi Shakes a Leg on a Beach, Looks All Charged up After India's Best Dancer



Nora had earlier shared a photo exuding tropical vibes. The caption of the pic is, “Tropical the island breeze. All the nature wild and free. This is where i long to be. La isla bonita.”

Nora Fatehi recently judged the show India’s Best Dancer in Malaika Arora’s absence, after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Now that Malaika has recovered, Nora has bid farewell to the show. Nora also created a buzz with her fashionable looks on the show. Her super svelte figure and perfect facial features made her look stunning in traditional attire that she wore on the show.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D. The movie was released on January 24, 2020 and did well at the box office.