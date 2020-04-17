Setting fans heartbeats accelerating, Bollywood divas Nora Fatehi and Elli AvrRam were recently seen dancing like no one’s watching. Clearly treating fans while under the COVID-19 lockdown, the two actors set the Internet on fire this weekend and we are not complaining. Nora’s sizzling dance on the song Corny and Elli’s jaw-dropping belly dance and enough videos to make fans night lit this weekend. Also Read - Elli Avrram's Glam 'High School Vibes' Win Over Malang Co-Star Disha Patani, Pictures go Viral

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while Elli shared a throwback video of her sensuous belly dance, Nora aced a few sultry steps learnt recently at an online class. Nora captioned her video, "Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work .. so here it goes #quarantinelearning #Afro #urban #dancehall (sic)" while Elli's caption read, "#throwbackthursday kilililililililiiiiiii Song: Aah W Noss by @nancyajram have been my favorite since my teenage days Ps. We had a Persian night theme, therefor I wore that hat…lol all Iranians will understand eeee Saalaaam khobi #ElliAvrRam #bellydance #freestyle #yourstruly (sic)."

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D. The movie was released on January 24, 2020 and did well at the box office. Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial was bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Other actors and dancers who were a part of the film included Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. Up next, Nora will be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India.

As for Elli Avrram, the star was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang. Elli essayed the role of Jessie or Jezebel, who peddles drugs and sells herself for a living. Elli featured in a never-before-seen character of a golden-hearted Swedish expat with grunge look including dreadlocks and tattoos.