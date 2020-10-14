Nora Fatehi is one of the sizzling dancers in Bollywood who has for the first time collaborated with the popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The song Nach Meri Rani has quirky and sexy dance moves of the duo that will leave you amazed. On Tuesday, Nora shared a BTS video of her sensuous dance with Guru where they can be seen rehearsing the song. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Joins Guru Randhawa on The Kapil Sharma Show For 'Nach Meri Rani', Looks All Pretty in White

Nora Fatehi mentioned that the BTS video got leaked hence she is herself sharing the video for her fans to see. The dancer urges fans to promote the song by matching the hookstep. “OMG!!!🤯 Someone leaked #NachMeriRani hookline along with the rehearsal video!! Oh Well…Now that it’s out, why not make it a HIT before the official release…lets do this! Show me ur moves and your love by making an IG reel or video on #NachMeriRani and share it with us NOW 🔥 🔥”, Nora wrote while sharing the song. Guru Randhawa commented on the post and wrote, “You and your moves will make india crazy 🔥🔥🔥 #NachMeriRani 💥”. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Wears a Bandage Dress by Herve Leger That Fits Her Like a Dream - See Viral Photos

Nora and Guru are seen wearing sporty attire in the dance studio. We are sure the song Nach Meri Rani is going to turn into a blockbuster as the beats and dance moves are on fire. Also Read - Nora Fatehi’s Another Dance Video on a Beach in a Blue Dress Steals The Show- WATCH

Watch the BTS video:

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s song Nach Meri Rani’s announcement was recently made at The Kapil Sharma Show.

