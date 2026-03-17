Nora Fatehi’s new song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ sparks outrage, disappears from YouTube within hours; what went wrong?

What was meant to be a high-energy, viral dance number has now turned into a full-blown controversy. Nora Fatehi’s song “Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse” (Hindi version: “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke”) from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has been taken down, or rather, made private, on YouTube within just hours of its release. The reason? A wave of criticism that came pouring in almost instantly.

Users across social media platforms didn’t hold back. From calling the song “vulgar” to slamming its “double-meaning lyrics,” the backlash escalated so quickly that the makers quietly restricted access to the video. Now, anyone trying to play it is met with a simple message: “Video unavailable. This video is private.”

What triggered the backlash?

The song is set inside a dance bar, featuring Nora Fatehi in a traditional ghagra choli, performing amid a crowd of men. While the visuals were designed to be bold and attention-grabbing, it was the combination of suggestive choreography and lyrics that didn’t sit well with many viewers. The hook step, involving Nora’s pallu, quickly went viral, but not entirely for the right reasons.

Several users pointed out that the visuals leaned heavily into objectification, while the lyrics, penned by Raqueeb Alam, were criticised for being filled with double entendres. For many, it crossed the line from “entertaining” to “uncomfortable.”

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NHRC member questions content: “Who can watch this with family?”

The controversy didn’t just stay limited to social media. Priyank Kanungo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), also reacted strongly when asked about the song. He questioned its appropriateness, saying, “Who can sit with their civilised family and watch this?” Reports suggest that the commission has taken note of the issue and may have even issued notices to the makers regarding the content.

Filmmaker Onir calls it “rubbish” in a sharp reaction

Adding to the criticism, filmmaker Onir took to the social media platform X to express his disappointment. In a strongly-worded post, he wrote, “And the Censor board is busy with the naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat. Strange country we are becoming….opposing Valentine’s day celebration, interfaith marriage/celebration, while ok with this rubbish (sic).”

His comment quickly gained traction, with many users echoing similar sentiments about censorship priorities and content standards.

All eyes on KD: The Devil now

The controversy has unexpectedly put KD: The Devil in the spotlight, though not entirely for its storyline. Directed by Prem, the Kannada period action film is set in 1970s Bengaluru and is believed to be inspired by real-life events, tracing the rise of a small-time criminal into a feared gangster.

The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead, alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta. The music has been composed by Arjun Janya.

But for now, the focus remains firmly on the controversy, and the big question is: will the makers re-release a modified version of the song, or let this one quietly fade away?