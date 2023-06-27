Home

Entertainment

Nora Fatehi’s Red Mini Slip Dress’s Worth Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Nora Fatehi’s Red Mini Slip Dress’s Worth Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Nora Fatehi stuns in her latest music video, Sexy In My Dress, and captivates her fans with her red mini slip dress.

Nora Fatehi opted for gold jewellery to complete her ensemble. (Credits: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi recently unveiled her latest single, Sexy In My Dress. To generate buzz and build excitement for the music video’s release, Nora cleverly utilised social media. She captivated her Instagram followers with an assortment of photos and clips, showcasing her in a stunning red mini slip dress that effortlessly captured attention and earned widespread approval. However, what added an extra layer of impact was the outfit’s astonishing price tag, which left a lasting impression on everyone.

Price of Nora Fatehi’s Red Dress

The Christiana Red Mini Dress, created by the popular clothing label, House Of CB, has gained significant popularity among Bollywood celebrities, including Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and other notable stars who have been frequently seen donning this stylish attire. The dress costs Rs 15,528.

You may like to read

The mini dress is versatile and suitable for occasions such as romantic date nights, alfresco dining, garden parties, cocktails with friends, or even vacations.

When it comes to accessories, Nora Fatehi opted for gold jewellery to complete her ensemble. She adorned herself with bracelets, large hoop earrings, statement rings, and layered chains, adding a touch of glamour to the overall look.

Nora Fatehi’s slip dress has been crafted from a lightweight georgette fabric in a vibrant shade of red. It showcases alluring cups, a flowy hem, a lined construction for added structure, delicate noodle straps, a mini length, and a form-fitting silhouette that highlights Nora Fatehi’s enviable physique. This ensemble effortlessly combines style and comfort.

Nora Fatehi’s look garners accolades from fans

After Nora Fatehi released snippets of her latest single in the red ensemble, social media users flooded her with compliments.

One user said, “Exuding Miami mami vibes.”

Another fan wrote, “You always rock!”

A third admirer stated, “You have revolutionized the industry.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.