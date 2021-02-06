Chhor Denge Song: Actor and Dancer Nora Fatehi‘s latest song track Chhor Denge, released on February 4, 2021, has taken social media by storm and has started trending on YouTube. The song has become a chartbuster by ranking number 1 on YouTube. With fans drooling over Nora Fatehi’s hot dance moves, the revenge music video has garnered a whopping 30 million views on YouTube. The song is presented by Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series, Bhushan Kumar in the voice of Parampara Tandon. Apart from Nora, Ehan Bhat also features in the song. Also Read - Chhor Denge Song Out: Nora Fatehi's Powerful Performance, Sizzling Dance Makes It Worth a Watch, Track Garners 4M So Far

Take a look at the viral music video of Nora Fatehi:

The song is composed by Sachet Parampara. The lyrics of the song are penned by Yogesh Dubey and is directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has turned a year old today, February 6, 2021. She has always got everyone moving to her tunes and steps. We wish the gorgeous, talented diva, a very Happy Birthday!