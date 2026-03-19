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Nora Fatehis song Sarke Chunars singer Mangli apologies, says Corrected version will be...

Nora Fatehi’s song Sarke Chunar’s singer Mangli apologies, says ‘Corrected version will be…’

Sarke Chunar song featuring Nora Fatehi will be removed and its singer Mangli assured that the controversial parts of the song have been corrected and that an edited version will be released soon.

The song “Sarke Chunar”, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, from the Kannada film KD: The Devil has sparked widespread backlash on social media. Many people have strongly criticised the song’s lyrics and presentation, calling them obscene. Following the controversy, singer Mangli, who had sung the song Karke Chunar, issued a public apology. In a statement shared on her social media account, she said that the song has been removed from all digital platforms out of respect for public sentiment. She added that she sincerely apologises for the unintended mistake, clarifying that she never meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

She wrote, “Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologise to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, and we truly regret the oversight.”

She further assured that the controversial parts of the song have been corrected and that an edited version will be released soon. Mangli also expressed gratitude to the music director and the team for their support. However, soon after posting an apology note, she deleted it.

The Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of Sarke Chunar song have been removed from all platforms.

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Nora Fatehi gives statement amid the controversy of Sarke Chunar song

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, who appears in the song, also issued a clarification on Instagram. She stated that she had no knowledge of the Hindi version, nor did she perform in it, and that her photos were used without her permission. She expressed regret over attempts to exploit the controversy and attack her character, and promised to be more vigilant in such situations in the future. Nora also explained that she had shot the Kannada version of the song years ago.

Watch Nora Fatehi’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

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