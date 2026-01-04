Not Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon had a crush on THIS Kapoor, was walking angrily on his wedding, his name is...

Home

Do you know Raveena Tandon had a crush on THIS actor from the Kapoor family? Find his name inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, it’s usually the picture-perfect marriage and relationships of celebrities that come to the forefront; however, behind the surface tales, they don’t make it to the spotlight. One such similar story was of Bollywood’s beautiful and talented actress Raveena Tandon. While it was her romance with Bollywood’s celebrated actor Akshay Kumar that made to the headlines, she had a childhood crush on an actor from the Kapoor family that left everyone surprised.

When Eight-Year-Old Raveena Attended the Wedding

Back in 1980, When Raveena Tandon was merely eight, she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor. When he tied the knot with Neetu Kapoor after a long courtship, Raveena felt extremely disappointed. Recalling the moment years later, the actress revealed how deeply affected she was by the wedding.

She had said, “I was very young at that time, but I remember I was roaming around the entire wedding in anger because my crush was getting married.”

Despite her childish disappointment, Raveena also admitted that she was happy that Rishi Kapoor was marrying Neetu Kapoor, showing how mixed emotions defined that day for her.

A Childhood Surrounded by Cinema

Raveena Tandon was born on October 26, 1972, into a film-oriented family. Her father, Ravi Tandon, was a well-known filmmaker; therefore, she grew up around actors, sets, and film personalities. Because of this close connection with the industry, she was naturally present at major Bollywood events, including the wedding of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Being exposed to cinema at such a young age, Raveena developed admiration for several stars, with Rishi Kapoor becoming her childhood crush.

‘Chintu Uncle’ and a Confessed Crush

In one of her interviews, Raveena openly spoke about her affection for Rishi Kapoor during her childhood. She fondly referred to him as “Chintu uncle” and admitted that she had completely fallen for him at a very young age.

Sharing the Screen Years Later

Interestingly, fate brought Raveena Tandon and Rishi Kapoor together on the big screen years later. The two worked together in the 1995 film Saajan Ki Baahon Mein. Despite an age gap of nearly 20 years, the pairing grabbed attention. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office and was declared a flop.

