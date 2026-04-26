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Not Ameesha Patel, THIS star actress was first choice for Aamir Khans Mangal Pandey, rejected it due to..., she is...

Not Ameesha Patel, THIS star actress was first choice for Aamir Khan’s Mangal Pandey, rejected it due to…, she is…

A surprising casting detail from Aamir Khan's classic Mangal Pandey has resurfaced, revealing that a top actress was initially considered for the film. Her decision to decline the role eventually led to a major change in the film’s lineup.

Not Amisha Patel, THIS star actress was first choice for Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey

The casting journey of Mangal Pandey: The Rising has an interesting behind-the-scenes story that still gets talked about in Bollywood circles. The film featured Aamir Khan in a powerful historical role and had strong attention even before release. One of the key female roles eventually went to Ameesha Patel but the path to that casting was not straightforward. Ameesha later shared that her selection came after a major change in the original casting plan and an unexpected opportunity opened up for her during the production process.

Who was originally considered for the role in Aamir Khan’s starrer?

The role of Jwala was first offered to none other than Aishwarya Rai, who was at the peak of her career at that time. However, she chose to step away from the project due to disagreements related to the production, remuneration and her team. This sudden exit created a gap in the casting lineup and the makers had to rethink their choice. That is when Ameesha Patel was brought into consideration for the role.

Also read: Ameesha Patel to face jail after Rajpal Yadav? Actress breaks silence, calls allegations… – Know truth here

How did Ameesha Patel enter the project?

Ameesha Patel revealed that Aamir Khan had noticed her during a television interview and was impressed by how she carried herself. He reportedly felt she was intelligent and confident. Their earlier interactions also helped build a comfort level. She even mentioned that they had a playful, competitive connection during conversations which made the casting process more familiar and natural for her.

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Ameesha also shared that she had been shortlisted for Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. She completed a look test and had even reserved dates for the project. However the director later felt her appearance was too polished for a rural character which led to her exit from that film. The role eventually went to another actress and became widely appreciated.

Also read: Bad news for Ameesha Patel fans as Moradabad court issues non-bailable warrant over…

How did Mangal Pandey perform at the box office?

Directed by Ketan Mehta, the film told the story of a historical figure who played a key role in India’s early resistance movement. Along with Aamir Khan it featured actors like Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel, Toby Stephens and Kirron Kher.

The film opened strongly with around Rs 3.25 crore on day one and earned nearly Rs 17.37 crore in its first week. Its total India net reached about Rs 27.66 crore while the worldwide collection stood close to Rs 52 crore. Despite its strong start the film ended with an average box office verdict due to its high production cost.

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