Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his supposed ladylove Saba Azad have been the talk of the town ever since they were spotted together at a restaurant. Saba was seen spending the Sunday lunch with Krrish actor and his family. The photo shared by Rajesh Roshan made several rounds on the internet. While fans wonder if the two are actually dating, an entertainment portal revealed that the two are in the ‘getting to know each other’ phase.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Have Lunch With His Kids And Entire Family, Fans Call Them #SabThik

Hrithik and Saba have apparently been dating for a few months, according to a source who spoke to Bombay Times. The source revealed, “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter.” Also Read - Sussanne Khan Calls Saba Azad 'Supremely Talented' Amid Dating Rumours With Hrithik Roshan, She Says 'Thanks my Suzie'

If reports are to be believed, it all started when Hrithik liked and posted a video on Twitter that included Saba and another well-known rapper. He had sent the tweet to the film’s producers, whom he knew. Saba is said to have replied to the actor, thanking him for his kindness. According to the source, the two subsequently began conversing in DMs. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Hrithik Roshan’s 'Pyar Ki Ek Kahani' Song, Wins Hearts | Watch

On the professional front, Hrithik will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Fighter. He also has Vikram Vedha in his pipeline. While Saba made her debut with Dil Kabaddi in 2008 was last seen in Rocket Boys.

How cute! Watch this space for more updates on Hrithik and Saba.