‘Not close to Salman Khan’: Gippy Grewal revisits terrifying Canada home firing incident

Gippy Grewal has once again spoken about shocking firing incident that took place at his Canada residence, revisiting the fear and aftermath of the attack. The actor also addressed public assumptions about his relationship with Salman Khan.

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Salman Khan and Gippy Grewal friendship comment resurfaces (PC: Twitter)

A shocking incident from 2023 has once again come into discussion after Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal opened up about the firing that took place outside his home in Vancouver, Canada. The event had left many surprised at the time because there were no prior warnings or threats. Gippy has now spoken in detail about how sudden and confusing the situation felt for him, especially since he had no idea why his residence was targeted. The case had also sparked wider conversations in the entertainment world about rising security concerns faced by public figures abroad.

What happened outside Gippy Grewal’s Canada home?

Gippy Grewal revealed that shots were fired outside his house in Vancouver in November 2023. At the time of the incident, he was completely unaware of any danger or risk to his safety. He explained that there were no threatening calls or messages before the attack, which made the situation even more shocking for him.

During his appearance on Shekhar Tonite, Gippy said, “When the firing happened outside my house, I honestly didn’t know why it had happened. I had never received any call. Nobody had threatened me. Later, a post surfaced explaining why they did it.” His statement highlights how unexpected the entire episode was and how it unfolded without any direct warning.

Social media post and alleged reason behind the attack

After the incident, a Facebook post reportedly surfaced in which gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing. The message described it as a warning linked to Gippy Grewal’s perceived association with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The post also carried a broader warning directed at others in the industry.

According to the claims, the attack was meant to send a message to Punjabi artists regarding their interactions within the film industry. This development brought the incident into a larger spotlight and connected it with ongoing threats being discussed in entertainment and crime circles.

Gippy Grewal clarifies his connection with Salman Khan

Following the incident, Gippy Grewal also addressed public assumptions about his relationship with Salman Khan. He clearly stated that there was no close personal friendship between them. During the interview, he explained that his interactions with Salman Khan were limited to professional settings.

“The reality is that I had only met Salman sir a few times while promoting films on Bigg Boss and during a trailer launch. We didn’t even have a close friendship. But they assumed otherwise, and that led to the incident,” Gippy said. His clarification aimed to address speculation that had circulated after the firing incident.

Wider pattern of similar incidents

The case involving Gippy Grewal was not an isolated one. In the following year, shots were also reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s residence in Canada. Reports suggested that the Bishnoi gang had taken responsibility, linking it to Dhillon’s music video “Old Money” featuring Salman Khan. There were also reports of gunfire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai in the same year.

In another recent incident, bike-borne attackers reportedly fired outside a gym owned by singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, though no injuries were reported. These repeated incidents have raised concerns about targeted threats in the entertainment industry and the growing link between social media narratives and real-world violence.