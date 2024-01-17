Home

Entertainment

Not Deepika Padukone But This Bollywood Diva Is Rumoured To Star With Suriya For Upcoming Movie

Not Deepika Padukone But This Bollywood Diva Is Rumoured To Star With Suriya For Upcoming Movie

Indian actor Suriya made once again to the headlines after rumours suggest this Bollywood diva to lead in an upcoming film by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Chennai: Actor Saravanan Sivakumar famously known as Suriya is extensively working on his upcoming film, Kanguva. His next movie is creating buzz around social media. His upcoming film, Mahabharata will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It is rumored that the budget of the film is close to Rs 500 crore. According to News18, a recent update came across that a female actor has been chosen for the lead role.

Trending Now

After Kanguva Suriya To Star In Mahabharata With This Actress

Suriya is now all set to make his entry into the Bollywood industry. The actor is rumoured to star with Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor in upcoming Rakeysh’s directorial. In the movie, Mahabharata Suriya will play the character of Karna. It is to be noted that the Singham star will mark his debut entry in the Bollywood industry. However, there has been no official announcement claimed by the director or by Suriya.

You may like to read

Kanguva: Suriya’s Upcoming Film

Suriya’s upcoming film, Kangua is highly anticipated to release soon. As of now, the production unit has shared the second poster of the movie. It shows Suriya in portraying two astonishing looks, one look shows Suriya as a young man with bold looks and the second image of the actor shows him as a warrior with a sword.

Produced by Studio Green, the movie released its second poster on X (formerly known as Twitter) and captioned, ” A Destiny Stronger Than Time The past, present and future. All echo one name! #Kanguva Here is the #KanguvaSecondLook (sic).”

Take a Look At X (Twitter) Post:

Kanguva Movie Plot

The story of Kanguva revolves around a warrior who was diagnosed with an unknown disease in 1678. In the present, a woman does in-depth research on the unknown disease that took the warrior’s life. The movie stars Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. It is to be noted that Disha and Bobby are making their debut appearance in Tamil cinema.

Kanguva Cast and Production

Other characters in the movie include Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and others. Kanguva is expected to be released this year, the movie has an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore to Rs350 crore. The movie is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the umbrella of Studio Green and UV Creation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.