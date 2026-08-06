Not Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Kareena Kapoor, THIS Bollywood actress tops brand value chart with Rs 892 crore

Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the biggest names in the celebrity endorsement world with her latest brand valuation placing her ahead of several popular stars.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/not-deepika-padukone-rashmika-mandanna-kareena-kapoor-this-bollywood-actress-tops-brand-value-chart-with-rs-892-crore-alia-bhatt-8494756/ Copy

Alia Bhatt tops celebrity brand value list (PC: Meta AI)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has strengthened her position beyond films as she continues to become one of India’s most influential celebrity brands. The actress has achieved a major milestone in the latest celebrity brand valuation rankings by emerging as the highest-valued female star in the country. Her growing popularity, successful brand associations, business ventures and strong digital presence have helped her move ahead of several leading names from the entertainment industry. Over the years, Alia has built a strong image that combines her acting career with her influence in fashion, lifestyle and entrepreneurship, making her one of the most sought-after faces for major brands in India and globally.

Alia Bhatt’s brand value reaches new heights

According to the latest Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, Alia Bhatt has secured the sixth position among India’s most valuable celebrity brands with a valuation of $93.9 million, which is approximately Rs 892 crore. With this achievement, she has become the top-ranked female celebrity on the list.

The actress has surpassed several popular names including Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna. Her brand value also stands ahead of her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has secured the 10th position with a valuation of $80 million, around Rs 761 crore.

Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna

Deepika Padukone remains one of the biggest female celebrity brands in India and has secured the seventh spot with a valuation of $89.2 million, approximately Rs 849.35 crore. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has continued her rise by securing the 12th position with a brand value of $75.2 million, around Rs 715.91 crore.

Rashmika’s growing popularity across multiple film industries and her association with international brands have helped increase her commercial appeal. Her pan-India recognition has played an important role in strengthening her position.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also continues to remain among the top celebrity brands with a valuation of $61.8 million, approximately Rs 588.29 crore. Despite being in the industry for more than two decades, she maintains a strong connection with audiences through films, endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures.

Why Alia Bhatt’s brand value continues to grow?

Alia Bhatt’s rise is not only linked to her acting career. Over the years, she has created a strong identity through brand partnerships, global appearances and business investments. Her massive social media following has also increased her influence among audiences.

With more than 85 million followers on Instagram, Alia has become one of the most followed Indian actors globally. She was also ranked among the most influential actors worldwide on the platform, ahead of several international celebrities including Dwayne Johnson.

Other Bollywood stars in the brand rankings

Apart from Alia, several other Bollywood actresses featured in the rankings. Kiara Advani secured the 17th position with a brand value of $51.9 million, around Rs 493.64 crore. Kriti Sanon ranked 18th with a valuation of $50.2 million, approximately Rs 481.42 crore. Ananya Panday stood at the 19th position with a brand value of $48.5 million, while Janhvi Kapoor featured at the 23rd spot with a valuation of $34.2 million.