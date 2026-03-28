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Not Dhurandhar, Ek Tha Tiger, Agent Vinod, THIS is Bollywoods first ever spy film, released 58 years ago, movie name is..., he was...

Not Dhurandhar, Ek Tha Tiger, Agent Vinod, THIS is Bollywood’s first ever spy film, released 58 years ago, movie name is…, he was…

Decades before high-tech spies and global missions became Bollywood staples, a black-and-white era thriller introduced audiences to covert operations and national duty.

Recent blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, changed the game for spy thrillers in Hindi cinema. Massive box office success proved audience love stories filled with missions, secrets and patriotism. Films like Ek Tha Tiger, Agent Vinod, Pathaan and Raazi kept this genre alive in different phases. Yet roots of this trend go much deeper than many expect. Long before glossy action sequences, high-tech gadgets or global scale storytelling, one film quietly introduced the idea of undercover agents national duty. That film arrived decades ago during time when patriotic themes ruled screens yet it carried different flavour that stood apart.

Which film is this?

The film often credited as first proper spy thriller in Hindi cinema is Aankhen, released in 1968. Late superstar Dharmendra played the central role of a secret agent named Sunil. The story follows his dangerous mission after close friend gets captured killed. Journey takes him to Beirut where past love resurfaces adding emotional layer to tense narrative. Direction came from late Ramanand Sagar who later became a household name with Ramayan on television. The film also featured Mala Sinha, Mehmood, Kumkum and Sujit Kumar in key roles, while music came from Ravi with lyrics by maestro Sahir Ludhianvi.

What made story of this film different?

Unlike regular patriotic dramas of that era, this film mixed espionage, suspense and romance. Narrative focused on intelligence work coded missions foreign locations which felt fresh for audience at that time. Dharmendra portrayed spy with balance of charm courage emotional depth making character relatable yet heroic. Plot moved between action sequences emotional conflict creating engaging pace.

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Why did this film become milestone for Indian Cinema?

Film gained strong response during release period. It also earned recognition for direction marking rare award win for Ramanand Sagar in film career. Over years popularity continued through television reruns digital platforms where songs scenes still attract viewers. Many believe this film laid foundation for modern spy universe seen today.

How did spy genre evolve after this film?

After this early attempt genre did not immediately dominate industry. Audience preference shifted toward romance family drama action masala. However groundwork remained. Decades later films like Akshay Kumar’s Baby, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi and Salman Khan’s Tiger series revived interest. Recent success of Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar series pushed genre back into mainstream spotlight proving its lasting appeal.

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