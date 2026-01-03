Not Dhurandhar, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Saiyaara, Imtiaz Ali calls THIS movie the best film of 2025, name is...

Home

Not Dhurandhar, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 or Saiyaara, Imtiaz Ali reveals the best film of 2025, a critically acclaimed movie that earned less than Rs 2 crore at the box office.

Hindi cinema had a powerful run in 2025. Theatres were packed as audiences celebrated larger-than-life films across genres. Romantic drama Saiyaara struck an emotional chord, while action spectacle Dhurandhar created history by crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Period dramas like Chhaava and ambitious projects such as Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 further added to the year’s success.

With so many massive hits, it seemed obvious that the title of “best film of 2025” would belong to one of these blockbusters. But one respected filmmaker looked beyond box office numbers and chose a very different film.

The choice of Imtiaz Ali

Rockstar and Tamasha fame director, Imtiaz Ali surprised fans by naming a film that failed commercially but impressed him deeply on a creative level. According to him, Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi deserves to be counted among the finest films of 2025, despite earning less than Rs 2 crore globally.

He shared his thoughts on Instagram stories, posting the film’s poster and writing, “One of the best of last year!!! Don’t miss Nishaanchi part 1 & 2 (must watch together) now on Prime Video.” His recommendation instantly sparked fresh interest in the film.

What Is Nishaanchi about?

Nishaanchi is a gritty crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film follows the journey of twin brothers who get pulled into the dangerous world of crime, each reacting to circumstances in very different ways. The story explores fate, choices, and consequences in a raw and realistic manner.

Aaishvary Thackeray makes his acting debut by playing a dual role, supported by a strong cast including Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film is produced by Ajay Rai, Vipin Agnihotri, and Ranjan Singh.

More about Nishaanchi

Despite receiving positive reviews upon release in September 2025, Nishaanchi struggled at the box office and managed to collect only Rs 1.55 crore worldwide. However, the film found a wider audience after its digital release. Encouraged by its growing appreciation, the makers released Nishaanchi 2 directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Why Nishaanchi stands out?

Imtiaz Ali’s praise highlights an important truth, great cinema is not always measured by earnings. In a year when films like Dhurandhar touched Rs 1000 crore, Nishaanchi stood out for its storytelling, performances, and emotional depth.

