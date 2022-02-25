In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against Ukraine. Sirens were sounded in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as Russian forces launched an attack on the country. Social media was flooded with videos of helpless Ukrainians fleeing their homes to save their lives. Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, on Thursday, took to Twitter to share a meme on the Russian-Ukraine crisis.Also Read - Malaika Arora Steals the Spotlight in a Sheer Embellished Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs at Farhan- Shibani's Wedding Bash

The clip featured him along with Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tusshar Kapoor and Rimi Sen. In the meme, the characters were marked as America, Russia, Ukraine, and rebel-held sections of Ukraine. He captioned it, "Self-explanatory, Golmaal was a movie that was extraordinarily forward of its time (sic)." See the tweet below (now deleted).

Arshad faced severe online backlash with several netizens calling his tweet 'insensitive' and 'not funny at all'. Another user commented, "Sorry to say, but not expected, this from you, this is not funny at all, there are so many innocent lives in danger we should pray for them rather than make funny memes on them very disappointed (sic)." Check out the reactions below.

Heights of stupidity. How can someone think and share such contents amidst a crisis situation? https://t.co/P7zxH62MLi — Prasanta Kumar Basa (@PrasantaBasa) February 24, 2022

Jab aapke ghar me aag lagegi tab baju me baith kar hum bhi chill karenge — Anuj Shaan 🇮🇳 (@AnujShaan) February 24, 2022

This is not right sir

Bhaut log marenge is war mai , majak se hat k sochiye 👍🙏 — Garv Kori (@GarvKoli) February 24, 2022

People are dying and you are laughing https://t.co/ECSj3rhfB0 — 🐍_RepuTaytion13_ 🧣 (@RepuTaytion132) February 24, 2022

Sorry to say, but not expected, this from you, this is not funny at all, there are so many innocent lives in danger we should pray for them rather than make funny memes on them very disappointed.👎 https://t.co/nJDJktI7zO — A I J A Z ऐजाज़🇮🇳❤ (@Beingaijaz7) February 24, 2022

While Arshad has deleted the tweet, he hasn’t apologised for it yet.

Watch this space for more updates.