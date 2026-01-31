Home

Not Home Alone, this film is late actress Catherine O’Hara’s top-rated movie with record-breaking earnings of Rs 2750 crore, name is…

Late Catherine O’Hara, beloved for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, achieved her career’s highest box office success with a film that grossed Rs 2750 crore worldwide, which was released in 2024.

Catherine O’Hara, the beloved actress known for Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, passed away recently at the age of 71. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy of performances spanning comedy, drama and animation. While many remember her for her live-action brilliance, her highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb is actually an animated feature that broke records at the global box office in 2024.

Which film is this?

In The Wild Robot, Catherine voiced Pinktail, a practical and experienced mother opossum. Her performance captured warmth, humor and emotional depth, showcasing her versatility even in voice acting. The movie became a massive hit, earning $300.5 million worldwide, roughly Rs 2750 crore. It was one of the most successful animated releases of the year alongside Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Kung Fu Panda 4.

The Wild Robot received a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb, making it Catherine’s top-rated film. Her second-highest-rated work remains Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas with a 95% RT rating. Even though audiences adore her for Home Alone, that film ranks lower on her list with a 66% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a 7.8/10 IMDb score.

More about The Wild Robot

Directed by Chris Sanders, the film tells the story of Roz, a shipwrecked robot who adopts an orphaned gosling. Alongside Catherine, the cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry and Ving Rhames. Together, they explore themes of kindness, empathy and love that transcend mechanical programming.

More about Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara was a legendary Canadian-American actress and comedian (1954–2026) celebrated for her transformative character work. Born as the sixth of seven children in a Toronto Irish Catholic family, she was the younger sister of musician Mary Margaret O’Hara. Catherine met her husband, production designer Bo Welch, on the set of Beetlejuice; they married in 1992 and raised two sons, Matthew and Luke, who both followed in the film industry.

Her prolific career spanned five decades, from her early success on the sketch show SCTV to her iconic turns in Home Alone and Beetlejuice. She famously portrayed the flamboyant Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, a role that earned her widespread acclaim. O’Hara passed away on January 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, leaving behind an enduring legacy in film and television.

