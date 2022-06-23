Palak Tiwari is NOT Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan: TV actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari has emerged as the internet’s favorite celebrity child. She became well-known after she was featured in the song Bijlee Bijlee, which later became popular on social media. She recently gained notoriety after she was seen in the city with actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, which fuelled relationship rumors. But it appears that all of those were just rumors. Vedang Raina who stars in Zoya Akhtar’s movie The Archies with SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, is dating Palak.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Along With Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani Snapped At Airport, Says 'Choti Umar Ke Boyfriend Ke Karan Followers Badh Rahe'

According to Pinkvilla reports, Vedang and Palak are represented by the same talent agency. They first met at a party hosted by their talent agency and hit it off right immediately. They had been seeing each other for more than two years. Their increasing closeness and PDA at private events are making waves in B-Town. They have managed to retain their relationship a secret. Also Read - Monalisa's Sizzling Pictures On The Beach Will Leave You Speechless, The Beach Beauty Monalisa - Watch Video

The source close to the portal also revealed, “Obviously Palak & Vedang both want to focus on their professional life. They will never go public with their relationship status so early.” Additionally, Palak’s mother Shweta Tiwari has already expressed her approval of their relationship and is already quite happy about it. Also Read - The Infamous Yet Special Love Story Of Kamal Haasan And Sarika That Made Several Headlines - Watch Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari dating rumors:

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Pala Tiwari made headlines for partying with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. When she attempted to cover her face after leaving a restaurant with Ibrahim, the rumors about their apparent love affair started to get attention.

On the professional front, Palak will make her acting debut in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter with Arbaaz Khan,” She has signed her second project with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

