Mumbai: After several rumours of Urfi being Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter, the diva gives a befitting reply to all the trolls in the sassiest way possible. Urfi Javed is popularly known for portraying Avni in Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya and her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Other than being known for her performances, Urfi Javed is known for making bold fashion statements. Earlier today, Urfi Javed was spotted at the Mumbai airport literally making one such bold statement through her outfit. The actress was seen donning the T-shirt which had a quote deciphered on it which said ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’. This comes after the actress being referred to as Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter on various occasions. Clarifying the same, Shabana Azmi tweeted about the same the veteran actress too rubbished the rumours of Urfi being associated with the Akhtar family in anyway.Also Read - ‘Aunty Police Bula Legi’: Fans Make Fun of Urfi Javed Who Poses in Balcony Wearing Black Bralette

Trolls also suggested that she was Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter, because of her surname. Urfi has time and again clarified that she is in no way associated with Javed Akhtar. Talking about the same she had stated, “People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Is Slaying In An 'Ulti Shirt' And Netizens Are Completely Impressed: 'Aap Kitne Cute Ho'

Even after disapproving the rumor numerous times people didn’t seem to take the clarification into much consideration. This time the actress took the matter into her own hands and gave the trolls a befitting reply through her outfit itself; something which she often stirs the headlines for. And this is something only Urfi Javed can pull off that too in style!