Not Kapoor, Bachchan, this is Bollywood’s wealthiest family with staggering net worth of Rs 5,259 crore, it is…

Discover the Bollywood family that tops the wealth charts with a net worth of Rs 5,259 crore. From business ventures to blockbuster earnings this family has built an empire that goes beyond stardom.

Bollywood’s legendary writer Salim Khan father of Salman Khan has recently been hospitalised, which has left fans worried. The 90-year-old veteran was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital after experiencing body swelling. Doctors decided to keep him under close observation while family members rushed to his side.

The sudden news brought back memories of the Khan family’s rise in Bollywood and their immense influence in the industry. It reminded fans of how Salim Khan, beyond being a legendary writer, built a strong family legacy that extends far beyond the silver screen.

Which Bollywood family is the richest?

While the Kapoor family, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the Bachchans are known for their enormous wealth and influence, the richest family in Bollywood today is the family of Salim Khan. Starting with Salim Khan himself and his sons Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the Khan family has amassed a staggering net worth of Rs 5,259 crore.

The Bhaijan of Bollywood alone is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 2,000 crore, largely driven by his acting career, brand endorsements and real estate investments. Arbaaz Khan’s wealth is reportedly Rs 500 crore, while Sohail Khan holds Rs 333 crore. Salim Khan himself is said to have Rs 1,000 crore, reflecting decades of success in screenwriting production and strategic investments.

How other Bollywood families compare in this cycle?

The Bachchan family, known for its legacy from Amitabh Bachchan to Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, holds an estimated combined net worth of Rs 4,500 crore. Much of this comes from Amitabh Bachchan’s estate of Rs 3,160 crore.

On the other hand, the Kapoor family, Bollywood’s first cinematic dynasty from legends like, Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor to Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore. Individual members contribute significantly with Alia Bhatt estimated at Rs 550 crore and Ranbir Kapoor at Rs 345 crore. Despite their cinematic legacy these figures place the Khan family at the top in terms of net worth today.

