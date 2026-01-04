Not Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone was once in love with THIS celebrity, belonged outside the film industry, his name is...

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under the spotlight. Whether it is for their personal life or professional life. One such similar case was with Bollywood’s celebrated actress Deepika Padukone, who, besides making headlines for her promising acting, also created a buzz with her romantic link-ups. While her past relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and her fairy-tale marriage to Ranveer Singh are well documented, there was a time before all the fame, heartbreaks, and headlines when Deepika’s heart reportedly belonged to someone outside the film industry altogether. Long before she became a box-office powerhouse, the actress was said to be romantically involved with Indian cricket’s flamboyant star, Yuvraj Singh

When Bollywood crossed paths with cricket

Back in the mid-2000s, Deepika was transitioning from a successful modelling career to her first steps in cinema, while Yuvraj was already a household name. Known for his fearless batting, flamboyant personality, and immense popularity, the cricketer enjoyed star status both on and off the field. As per reports, news of their growing closeness started doing the rounds through common social circles and celebrity gatherings, sparking quiet speculation about a possible romance.

Rumours, sightings and silent confirmations

Although neither Deepika nor Yuvraj ever publicly confirmed their relationship, their appearances at high-profile parties and events kept the rumour mill buzzing. Their alleged romance was often described as a perfect blend of Bollywood glamour and cricketing stardom.

Why the relationship reportedly ended

As per multiple media reports, the relationship eventually ended due to conflicting priorities and demanding schedules. Deepika was focused on building her career in Bollywood, working in films, and rising expectations. At the same time, Yuvraj’s international cricket commitments meant extensive travel and limited personal time. Managing a relationship amid growing fame and constant public attention reportedly became difficult.

Moving on and finding their own paths

Following the reported split, both Deepika and Yuvraj went on their remarkable path. Deepika established herself as one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema, while Yuvraj created history on the cricket field and later inspired millions with his courageous comeback after battling cancer. Today, Deepika Padukone is happily married to actor Ranveer Singh and welcomed their daughter, Dua, back in September 2024. Yuvraj will complete 10 years of marriage with Hazel Keech on 30th November 2026.

