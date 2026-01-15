Home

Not Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Yash’ Toxic, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, THIS upcoming film is most anticipated Indian film of 2026, name is…

While films like Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, and Ramayana are highly awaited, one upcoming Indian film has emerged as the most anticipated release of 2026. Here’s what makes it stand out.

The excitement around Indian cinema in 2026 is already building and fans are keeping a close watch on what lies ahead. With several big titles lined up across languages the buzz is louder than ever. Names like Dhurandhar 2 Toxic and Ramayana continue to dominate discussions. Yet when it comes to pure anticipation one film has quietly risen above the rest surprising many.

IMDb list reveals the biggest crowd puller

A recent list highlighting the most anticipated Indian films of 2026 has offered a clear picture of what audiences are truly waiting for. The list features 20 films from five different languages covering both mainstream and regional cinema. While many expected popular sequels and star-driven projects to lead the chart the top spot belongs to a film that marks the return of a legend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King takes the top spot

Sitting at number one is King marking Shah Rukh Khan’s return to theatres after more than two years. The action thriller has sparked massive curiosity among fans across the country. Directed by Siddharth Anand the film pairs Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time on screen. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone Rani Mukerji Abhishek Bachchan Anil Kapoor Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat making it one of the most star-studded projects in recent times.

How other big films stack up?

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One secured the second position reflecting strong interest in the mythological epic. Vijay’s Jana Nayagan claimed the third spot even as it faces certification hurdles. Prabhas’ Spirit and Yash’s Toxic followed closely showing strong pan-India appeal.

The top ten also features Salman Khan’s war drama Battle of Galwan and another war-based film Border 2. Spy thrillers like Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 found a place as well. One unexpected entry was Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany a Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy that caught attention for its fresh concept.

Why King stands apart?

What makes King special is not just its cast but the promise of a gritty action-packed avatar of Shah Rukh Khan. Fans are eager to see him in a rugged gangster role under Siddharth Anand’s direction. The father-daughter pairing with Suhana adds an emotional layer making the film even more intriguing.

