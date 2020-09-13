Actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s brother, Showik Chakraborty has told the NCB in his statement that not his sister, but late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s manager paid for the drugs that they used. In his lengthy statement to the agency in which he has also mentioned how he procured drugs for the late actor and his sister many times, Showik added that Rhea only paid once for the drugs from her credit card but it was usually SSR who had Samuel Miranda managing the drugs-related finances for him. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: 5 Arguments That Led to Rejection of Rhea Chakraborty And Showik's Bail Plea

A report in Mumbai Mirror carried the same information citing the official documents from the NCB. As per the documents, Showik also said that he neither paid money nor received any money for procuring drugs for SSR.

In the copy of Showik's statement that was procured by India Today earlier, it was revealed that he got to know about SSR taking drugs from Rhea who told him that he used to take marijuana 4-5 times a day.

“Through WhatsApp chat, my sister told me that Sushant is taking marijuana at least four-five times a day. Based on this, I told her that I would arrange five grams of bud (curated marijuana)… Then I contacted Abdel Basit Parihar, a friend of mine, to source bud and shared the rates of bud with Rhea and Samuel Miranda, as he used to be the house manager of Sushant then,” he said in the official statement to the NCB.

Meanwhile, the special NCB court, on Friday, rejected the bail pleas of Rhea and Showik who have been sent into judicial custody under Section 27A of the NDPS Act. On Saturday, the agency conducted raids at around seven locations in Mumbai and Goa. Later, they arrested drug peddlers named Karam Jeet Singh Anand and Ankush Arneja in connection with the case. The agency recovered banned substances and money from both the peddlers.