Not Shah Rukh Khan, THIS is France President Emmanuel Macron’s favourite Bollywood star, he is…

Emmanuel Macron names his favourite Bollywood star. Can you guess who he is? Read inside.

In the ever-evolving world of showbiz, where many actors come and go, there are some stars who attain massive stardom and recognition, so much so that their fame transcends borders and reaches global leaders. One such similar case unfolded for actor Anil Kapoor. Known for his energetic personality and charisma, Anil Kapoor is one of the pioneers in Indian cinema, and he enjoys a massive fan base. Interestingly, now he has received admiration from none other than French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit to India alongside First Lady Brigitte Macron, the French President made headlines not only for his diplomatic engagements but also for his warm interaction with Bollywood celebrities. Blending politics with pop culture, Macron added a filmy touch to his visit by revealing the Indian actor he admires the most.

Marcon had a three-day diplomatic trip. The two stops included Mumbai and New Delhi, as well as his participation in the AI Impact Summit. France and India co-chaired the AI Action Summit in February 2025, with innovation, science, and technology partnerships forming a key part of the Horizon 2047 roadmap.

Emmanuel Macron Reveals His Favourite Bollywood Star

During an interaction, Emmanuel Macron was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actor. However, contrary to the assumptions, he named an actor whom many might not have seen coming.

During a rapid-fire segment, Macron was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actor. To which, he replied, “I mean, yesterday I mentioned Jai Ho, so I would say Anil Kapoor.”

Macron’s Instagram Post On Indian Cinema

Earlier this week, President Macron shared several pictures from his meeting with Bollywood stars on Instagram, writing, “Aux côtés de légendes du cinéma indien. La culture nous rassemble,” which translates to “Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture unites us.”

The first picture showed President Macron and Brigitte posing with Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, Ricky Kej, and others. Some images also captured Anil and Richa interacting with the president and dignitaries, while another group photograph was taken at the Gateway of India.

Anil Kapoor also went to X and shared moments from the meeting. He wrote, “Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte, exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here’s to India x France. And to many more stories waiting to be told.”

