Not Shahid Kapoor But This ‘Actor’ was The First Choice For Kabir Singh, Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he approached Ranveer Singh first for Kabir Singh. Here's why Ranveer rejected the movie.

When remaking Arjun Reddy’s Hindi version Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice was not Shahid Kapoor, neither Salman Khan nor Akshay Kumar but he preferred Ranveer Singh over other Bollywood actors. In a conversation with iDream Media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated that he approached Ranveer Singh as his first choice for the film Kabir Singh. However, Ranveer took no time to turn down the project, and Shahid Kapoor was then later asked to step in for the film.

Ranveer Singh Turns Down The Lead Role for Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave a statement, after his blockbuster hit of Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarakonda. Later on, when the director approached Telugu actor Mahesh Babu for his second film, he figured out the actor had already agreed to do another film. That is when Sandeep Vanga decided to make the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy.

In a conversation, the director said, “I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he would not do it because it was too dark for him at that time.”

He further stated that he wanted to prioritise different dimensions of Telugu film. He also mentioned that he had lacked hope for the film and thought the movie wouldn’t make it to the list of blockbuster films.

However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi direction proved to be a blockbuster hit in the film industry. Following the success of his debut film, he stated that, it would have been a ‘huge disgrace’ for Kabir Singh if it had not worked. He said the lead was offered to Shahid Kapoor after Ranveer Singh turned down the project. Sandeep Vanga said, “Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done Rs 100 crore then, his highest was Rs 65 crore. They used to say Rs 55 crore, and Rs 65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy?'”

Sandeep further mentioned, “If it was Ranveer, the box office would be bigger. But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor.” The Hindi version of Sandeep Reddy’s film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor alongside Kiara Advani, made a worldwide box-office collection of Rs 380 crore.

Animal- Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film

Sandeep’s name has been buzzing around the Bollywood industry with the release of his third film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. The gangster-drama is all set for world release on December 1, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.