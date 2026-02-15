Home

Entertainment

Not Shahid Kapoor, this actor was the original choice for O Romeo, missed the role due to.., actor was..

Not Shahid Kapoor, this actor was the original choice for O’ Romeo, missed the role due to.., actor was..

Do you know before Shahid Kapoor, another actor was chosen for O Romeo. Find his name inside.

Not Shahid Kapoor, this actor was the original choice for O’ Romeo, missed the role due to.., actor was..

Vishal Bhardwaj’s highly anticipated film O Romeo has finally hit the theaters. Released on February 13, the film marks his fourth collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and has already generated buzz for its gritty narrative and intense themes, even earning an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in the lead, the film is also the first release of the year for Shahid Kapoor. Therefore, the excitement was soaring even higher.

However, what many don’t know is that before Shahid Kapoor, there was another hero, who was the initial choice for Vishal Bhardwaj. But fate had other plans, and it came to the one who was destined to it.

Shahid Kapoor wasn’t the original choice

Long before O’ Romeo took its current shape, Bhardwaj had imagined the story with another actor in mind, the late Irrfan Khan. Known for their strong artistic association, the filmmaker had reportedly discussed the idea with Irrfan when the film was being developed under a different title.

The earlier version of the project was called Sapna Didi. Unfortunately, the film never went on floors, and Irrfan Khan’s demise in 2020 left an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema, altering the course of the project forever.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sutapa Sikdar revisits the film’s emotional history

A day before the film’s release, Vishal Bhardwaj shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the creative and emotional journey behind O’ Romeo. Responding to this, writer Sutapa Sikdar and lat Irrfan Khan’s wife revealed that the idea had once been shared with the late actor.

Congratulating the filmmaker, she wrote, “Aapko bahut bahut Mubarak! Bahut Pehle aapne yeh sapna dekha tha tab iss ka naam sapna didi tha . Aapka Sapna Pura hua Aar aap sapne dekhte dekhte Romeo ban gaye !! Aap ko salaam aur Duniya mein Zulm Khatam hone ka Sapna dekhte rehna chahiye!.”

(Congratulations to you! A long time ago you had dreamt of this film when it was called Sapna Didi. Today that dream came true and turns out, it was because of you Romeo! Hats off to you and the relentless pursuit of dreams to end the violence in the world!)

She further added, “All the best @vishalrbhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj @irrfan is sending you best wishes from heaven.”

About O’ Romeo

The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, and Triptii Dimri, who plays Shahid Kapoor’s love interest.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’ Romeo draws inspiration from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around gangster Hussain Ustara and explores a turbulent journey shaped by passion, power, and violence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.