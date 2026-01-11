Home

Not Shahid Kapoor, this actor was Vishal Bhardwaj’s first choice for ‘O Romeo’

Before Shahid Kapoor stepped into full action mode in O Romeo, the gangster drama was first offered to Kartik Aaryan, here’s why he said no and how Shahid made the role his own.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is all set to return to his intense action zone with his upcoming gangster drama ‘O Romeo’. The actor’s rugged look and hard-hitting teaser have already created strong buzz online, with fans loving his rough-and-tough avatar. Shahid is seen in full action mode, firing guns, taking on goons and flaunting bold tattoos. But here’s a surprising twist: not many know that Shahid was not the first choice for this role.

Yes, you read that right.

Was Kartik Aaryan the original choice for ‘O Romeo’?

According to a report by Times Now, director Vishal Bhardwaj had initially approached Kartik Aaryan for this gangster drama back in 2024. The character is said to be inspired by Hussain Ustra, and early discussions between Kartik and the filmmaker did take place. However, after the initial conversations, Kartik politely turned down the offer.

The reason? According to reports, Kartik did not want to take on an anti-hero role at this stage of his career. While he had earlier played a grey character in the 2022 film Freddy, it seems he was not fully ready to dive into a dark gangster space just yet.

After Kartik’s exit, Vishal Bhardwaj took the script to Shahid Kapoor, and the rest, as they say, fell into place.

What makes Shahid Kapoor’s look so striking?

The teaser of O Romeo shows Shahid in a raw, fierce avatar. He is seen battling criminals, shooting without hesitation and carrying a dangerous edge throughout. His tattooed body and intense expressions have already impressed fans.

The film also boasts a power-packed ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia. One of the biggest surprises is Farida Jalal, who appears in an unexpected and menacing role, leaving viewers shocked and curious.

Why is this film special for Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj?

O Romeo marks Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s reunion after nearly eight years. The duo has previously delivered memorable films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). This time, expectations are even higher, especially given the film’s gangster backdrop.

The movie is also the first collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj, adding to the excitement around the project. For Triptii Dimri, this film is special as it marks her first time working with both Shahid and Vishal.

What is Kartik Aaryan up to now?

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the romantic drama ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ alongside Ananya Panday. The film received a mixed response at the box office. It was produced under Dharma Productions, backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and others.

As O Romeo gears up for release, one thing is clear: Shahid Kapoor’s dark, dangerous turn has already caught everyone’s attention, and fans are eager to see how this gangster tale unfolds on the big screen.

