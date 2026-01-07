Home

Not Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, THIS actress secures the top position on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list, her name is…

Amid the dominance of big male superstars on popularity charts, a fresh and unexpected name has taken the spotlight this week. While names like Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas usually command massive fan attention, this time an actress has surged ahead, quietly rewriting the trend. The latest IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list reflects this shift, placing a young performer at the very top based purely on audience interest and engagement.

Sara Arjun tops IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list

Actor Sara Arjun has secured the number one position on IMDb’s weekly Popular Indian Celebrities list, beating heavyweights like Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas. The ranking, released on Wednesday, is calculated using real-time fan page views and search activity. Sara, who was placed second last week, climbed to the top following the massive success of her latest film, Dhurandhar. Her rise highlights how strong performances and audience connection can outweigh long-established stardom.

How did Dhurandhar change the game for Sara Arjun?

Sara’s portrayal of Yalina in Dhurandhar has emerged as a turning point in her career. The film, which was released on December 5, has shattered box office records and is now officially the highest-earning Hindi film ever. Riding on its continued theatrical success, Sara’s performance has drawn widespread praise, leading to a sharp rise in online searches and fan engagement. This momentum directly translated into her topping IMDb’s popularity chart.

Who else made it to the IMDb list?

Following Sara at the second position is Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, who jumped from third place last week. Vijay landed in the eighth spot, while Agastya Nanda ranked 12th. Other names on the list include Bhagyashri Borse (15), Cibi Chakaravarthi (16), Yami Gautam (17), Prabhas (19), Sriram Raghavan (22), Tara Sutaria (24), Dinjith Ayyathan (27), Nivin (30), and Simar Bhatia (42).

More about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film’s India nett collection has crossed Rs 831 crore, with day 33 alone contributing Rs 5.70 crore.

