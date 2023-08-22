Ranveer Singh Will Give ‘Slamming Performance’ In Don 3: Farhan Akhtar

Home

‘Not worried’: Farhan Akhtar Says Ranveer Singh Will Give ‘Slamming Performance’ In Don 3

In 1978, Big B starred in the action-thriller film Don, helmed by Chandra Barot. Taking the legacy forward, SRK took the Don franchise to another level with Farhan Akhtar’s 2006 directorial Don: The Chase Begins Again and its sequel Don 2: The King Is Back in 2011.

Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 is expected to hit the silver screens in 2025. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Versatile actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has worn multiple hats over the years and currently, he is on a roll. The Dil Chahta Hai director, who has several exciting projects in the pipeline, is grabbing the most attention with the third installment of the Don franchise. Starring Ranveer Singh as the most-wanted person in this installment, the filmmaker faced a bunch of criticism with the announcement. Many trolled the director over his decision as netizens feel that Ranveer cannot fill in the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor replaced Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh, who previously played the role of Don. However, Farhan Akhtar said without a shadow of a doubt that Ranveer will give a slamming performance in Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar Has No Doubt On Ranveer Singh For Don 3

During an interaction with Khaleej Times, Farhan Akhtar was asked about how he soaked up the split reactions by the netizens to introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don. The actor-director said, “Ranveer Singh has proved himself to be a really good and versatile actor. So, I am not worried about his performance in the film and he shouldn’t be either. He further added that he can say without a shadow of a doubt that Ranveer is going to give an absolutely banging performance in the film. It’s natural for people to react in this way, back in 2006, everybody said ‘How can you touch Mr Bachchan’ Don and how would Shah Rukh play the role? So, it’s understandable.”

Adding to his remarks, Farhan continued that people have emotional connections to certain films, songs and people, and one cannot deny that. “You can’t diminish it by pretending it doesn’t exist. You have to respect it. And I respect everyone’s feelings towards Don. The people who have been disappointed, I respect their feelings, the people who are excited, I respect their feelings,” he added. Farhan further said that his idea is to make a good movie that people will love, like they did in 2006.

Don 3 Announcement Starring Ranveer Singh

A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar officially announced the third installment of his action franchise Don on August 9. The filmmaker-actor along with Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment finally unveiled the first announcement video for Don 3. With the video, reports of Ranveer Singh being the most-wanted person also become official. “A New Era Begins. #Don3 @ranveersingh @faroutakhtar” the caption read.

Speaking on similar lines, in 1978 Big B starred in the action thriller film Don, helmed by Chandra Barot. Taking the legacy forward, Shah Rukh Khan took the Don franchise to another level with Farhan Akhtar’s 2006 directorial Don: The Chase Begins Again followed by its sequel Don 2: The King Is Back in 2011.

