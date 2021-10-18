Noted Kannada actor and comedian Shankar Rao passed away at his home here on Monday. He was 84 and unwell for quite some time. Shankar Rao acted in more than a hundred Kannada films by the side of all popular heroes for over three decades. Some of the stars he worked with included Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, Anant Nag, Lokesh, Srinath, Dwarkeesh, Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Ramesh Arvind, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan.

The sad demise of the veteran actor has left the Kannada entertainment industry shocked. Actor Shalini Satyanarayan spoke to ETimes about her fond memories with the late actor. “It is indeed a shocking news to me. I got to know the news today morning itself when I was scanning the WhatsApp status on my phone. My Paapa Pandu co-star Chidanand had shared the news on his Whatsapp status. Although I did not really read it properly, it was Geethamma who called and informed me about the news. It was difficult for me to digest the news. I have been recalling all the talks we used to have while shooting.”

Furthermore, Shalini added that she was fortunate enough to share the screen space with the veteran actor. “Shankar Rao sir was a man who never complained about anything while shooting. Besides season one of Paapa Pandu, even during the second season which we shot years later, Shankar sir had the same enthusiasm despite his age. He still had the same energy and never cribbed about the extended shoot hours. He has always been a jovial man. I used to observe his acting skills a lot. His expressions were just amazing. I feel privileged and lucky to have acted with him. Other than that, we both would share a hearty conversation together while travelling to the sets of our show. He would make it a point to ask me about the happenings of my life. There was a warm feeling whenever I conversed with him. Not only that, but he would also talk about his family members with me. I have spent some memorable time with him,” said Shalini.

Closely associated with the stage, Shankar Rao made his Sandalwood debut with the movie ‘Yaara Sakshi’. He also appeared in popular Kannada TV serials such as ‘Maya Mruga’, ‘Silli Lalli’ and ‘Papa Pandu’.