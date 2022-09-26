Kochi: Ashokan, the Malayalam filmmaker mostly known for his comedy films, died in Kochi on Sunday at his home in Kerala. He was 60. Reportedly, Ashokan has been battling multiple health issues for over a month.Also Read - Malayalam TV Actor, 2 Others Arrested by Karnataka Police For Drug Peddling

Ashokan, whose real name was Raman Ashok Kumar, was a native of Varkala, Kerala, and had recently arrived from Singapore where he was undergoing treatment.

He has over 100 films under his belt with most of these coming during his seven-year tutelage with noted film director J Sasikumar. On his own, Ashokan directed two films, Varnam (1989) and Acharya (1993) while he collaborated with Thaha for the release of Saandram (1990) and Mookilla Rajyathu (1991).

His directed telefilm “Kanappurangal” won the Kerala state government award for Best Telefilm of the Year.

Ashokan’s last rites will be held on Tuesday in his native home in Varkala. He is survived by his wife Sita and daughter Abhirami.