Well-known musician Narendra Bhide, who composed songs for many Marathi films and serials, passed away due to heart attack on Thursday, December 10. He was 47. A civil engineer by education and a musician by passion, he served as the music director for a number of popular films like: A Paying Ghost, Deool Band, Bioscope and Chi Va Chi Sau Ka.

Bhide was also the Director at the Pune-based studio Dawn Infotainment. Other significant film titles in Bhide’s recent works include the Hampi, Ubuntu, Lathe Joshi, Pushpak Vimaan and 66 Sadashiv.

He has also given music for various plays like, Kon Mhanta Takka dila?, Makdachya Hati Champagne, Katkon Trikon, Hamidabaichi Kothi, Chandane Shimpit Ja, Chiranjiv Aais, Godi Gulabi and many more.



Narendra Bhide is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

May his soul rest in peace!