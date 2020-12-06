Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav joined the bandwagon and threw his weight behind the farmer’s protests. He slammed actor Kangana Ranaut for the kind of tweets and comments she has made in the wake of protests by the farmer groups. In a tweet shared by Yadav, he said, “She doesn’t understand anything but just keeps speaking on anything and everything. The farmers today need all of us to support them. Everyone should get together and say Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” he said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets SGPC Notice For Addressing Punjab Elderly Woman as Daily-Wager

जाड़ा वाला रात रहे, मांग एकदम साफ़ रहे

कानून वापिस लेके ही सरकार अब बात करे… ठीक है? #FarmersProtest — Khesari Lal Yadav (खेसारी) (@khesariLY) December 5, 2020

Khesari’s reaction comes after actors were attacked for not taking a stand for the rights of farmers, especially after the Pollywood industry have come out in open support of farmers. Actors and singers like Mika Singh and Diljit are doing their bit. The G.O.A.T singer donated Rs. 1 crore to purchase warm clothes and blankets for the farmers. While Mika Singh is feeding meals to the protesters and supporting them at the borders.