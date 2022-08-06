TV actor Kunal Verma seems to have taken an inspiration from Ranveer Singh, as he is the latest celebrity to join the ongoing nude or semi-nude trend in the showbiz industry. The ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagaai Sajna’ actor Kunal took to Instagram to share his nude photo where he can be seen copying one of Ranveer’s infamous pose from the ‘Bajirao Mastaani’ actor’s latest nude photoshoot for an international magazine that created quite a stir. Taking to his Instagram, Kunal posted a nude picture and captioned it as, “I have limited 💸💸to spend so I chose to spend it on my body 💪🏼💪🏼 …” See the post here:Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Erika Packard Goes Topless, Says 'Giving Ranveer Company, But You Can't See...'

Recently, several celebs showed their support to Ranveer Singh after he was criticized by a section of netizens for his bold photoshoot.

Meanwhile, some actors like Urfi Javed and Erica Pakard took it a notch higher by actually sharing their seminude pictures. And now Kunal is the latest celeb to join the viral trend.

Soon as Kunal shared his photo, his comment section was filled with comments like,“Ranveer Singh ka bhai.” One fan wrote: “Abey yaar! Ek Ranveer Singh kya kam tha jo ab aap shuru ho gaye?” Another comment read, “Ranveer ne ladke bigaad diye” One user made a funny twist by writing, “Kunal Verma hot and Puja Banerjee shock.”

After he shared the bold photo, Kunal spoke to The Times Of India. When asked if Ranveer inspired him to post the picture, shedding all inhibitions, the actor said, “Of course, somebody has to take the initiative. And Ranveer did that really beautifully. But of course, hamare logon ko usme nudity dikhti hai. Ranveer doesn’t need to do it, but he did it. You can’t explain to people. I did take inspiration from him and I didn’t see any nudity behind it. I have put the picture and if you see carefully even if I wear a mini or micro shorts, it would be seen like this.”