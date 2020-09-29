The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not found any evidence against the four female Bollywood actors so far in their drug-related investigation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted an NCB official saying that they might summon the actors again only when there’s any strong evidence against them or their connection with any drug peddler is established in the future. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Admits Dating Sushant Singh Rajput, Says He Was Not Faithful To Her During Brief Relationship

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned for a few hours in the case during the last weekend. All of their cell phones were also seized by the federal anti-narcotics agency. However, nothing concrete has so far come out of the probe, said the NCB official. He was quoted saying, "As of now, we are relying on the technical evidence. No seizure has been made. No links of these actors with any peddler have surfaced so far. Their statements will be presented before the court later," he said.

The NCB official went on to talk about how Deepika, Shraddha, and Sara have denied consuming drugs. He told the daily that Deepika said she was talking about cigarettes and not drugs in her WhatsApp chat with manager Karishma Prakash. "Khan, too, refused having consumed contraband. When we enquired Kapoor about her CBD oil (Cannabidiol) WhatsApp chat, she said it was for external use. Legally, preparations made from extract or tincture of Indian hemp, except those which are only for external use, are covered as per the provisions of the NDPS Act," explained the NCB official.

Several other big names from the industry are also believed to be under the radar of the NCB for their alleged involvement in the consumption and supplying of drugs. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik continue to be at the Byculla jail.