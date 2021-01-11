TV and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy never misses a chance to share her pictures on social media. However, on Saturday, it was someone else who shared sizzling and hot pictures of Mouni from their account. It was none other than the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Mouni looked hot in a black top and sexy metallic skirt. The Twitter handle of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had tweeted photos of Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, for which the exchange has apologised saying the incident was the result of a human error made by the agency handling NSE’s account. The photos were tweeted on Saturday with the caption: “Souring Saturday temperature high….@Roymouni looks breathtaking”, and hashtags included — “#sexydiva”, “#beautifuldiva”, “#hotgirl”, “#mouniroyhot”, “#Bollywood” among others. Also Read - Mouni Roy is a 'Cloud Walker' in an Exaggerated Sky Blue Gown by Annu Patel, Diva Looks Like an Angel in The Attire, See Pics

Later NSE deleted the tweet clarifying that it was a human error. It also apologised for the inconvenience to the followers. "Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused," the exchange tweeted.

The tweet led to memes, trolls and criticism of the stocks exchange major. A Twitter user with the handle @FanishSingh tweeted: “Can’t believe the National Stock Exchange @NSEIndia handle actually tweeted this yesterday!! @Roymouni fan seems in the agency!”

Another user with the Twitter handler @WeekendInvestng said, “Can u believe the National Stock Exchange handle actually tweeted this yesterday!!@Roymouni has amazing luck!!”