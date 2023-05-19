Home

Devara: Jr NTR's fierce look from Koratala Siva's actioner has been revealed ahead of the actor's birthday.

Devara: Jr NTR is one of the most beloved PAN (popular-across-nation) India stars who has earned a global fan following post the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor’s acting prowess and high-octane action sequences impressed Hollywood directors like James Gunn, Scott Derrickson, Steven Spielberg and James Cameron. After all the noise at the Academy Awards 2023, there has been massive hype over NTR’s next because of all the admiration from a global audience base. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look from the film and also revealed the title. NTR took to his social media handles to share his fierce avatar.

CHECK OUT JR NTR’S VIRAL POSTER:

JR NTR UNVEILS THE ORIGINAL TITLE OF NTR30

The Koratala Siva directorial has been titled Devara. NTR captioned his post as #Devara. The actor is seen holding a blood-soaked axe while donning a black kurta and matching dhoti. He stands on top of rocks amid sea waves while his expressions are full of rage. There are also dead bodies stabbed with knives and swords in the poster. Speculations are rife that NTR has a double role in the movie, and he essays both father and son. The story is set in the backdrop of coastal area and has some heavy-duty action sequences. Janhvi Kapoor makes her Tollywood debut with the film. While Saif Ali Khan has also joined the film as the antagonist. It is expected that the makers might release another new look on Saturday on the occasion of NTR’s birthday. Recently then actor urged his fans not to keep asking for updates about Devara as it puts a lot of pressure on the team. He stated that “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more.”

Devara is produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will be released world-wide on April 5, 2024.

