Home

Entertainment

NTR30: Janhvi Kapoor Opens up on Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Jr NTR, Says ‘Manifested it’

NTR30: Janhvi Kapoor Opens up on Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Jr NTR, Says ‘Manifested it’

NTR30: Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up on her Tollywood debut opposite Jr NTR in a recent media interaction and called it 'a dream come true'.

NTR30: Janhvi Kapoor Opens up on Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Jr NTR, Says 'Manifested it'

NTR30: Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her grand Tollywood debut opposite RRR star Jr NTR in his upcoming PAN (popular-across-nation) India project, NTR30. The actor recently expressed about her excitement about working in her first Telugu movie. She also stated that she always wanted to work in South films and working with NTR is ‘a dream come true’. Janhvi, in many of her interviews spoke about her admiration for South filmmakers and wanting to work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada cinema. Her survival-thriller Mili (2020) was also a remake of Malayalam movie Helen (2019). Mili was produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor.

JANHVI KAPOOR OPENS UP ON WORKING IN JR NTR STARRER NTR30

The actor, in an interaction at India Today Conclave 2023 said “Literally counting down the days. I message the director every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.” She further added “I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work. That is the moral of the story.” A week ago, Janhvi had shared her ethereal look from NTR30 and captioned her Instagram post as “It is finally happening 🤗 Can’t wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr ❤️#NTR30 🙂 #KoratalaSiva @anirudhofficial #NandamuriKalyanRam @rathnaveludop @sabu_cyril@sreekar.prasad @ntrartsoffl @yuvasudhaarts.”

You may like to read

NTR30, which marks the 30th film in NTR’s movie career, went on floors in February 2023. The movie is expected to release in Mid-2024. The makers have officially confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander, VFX guru Sreekar Prasdad, National Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril and DOP Rathnavel are associated with the project.

For more updates on Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.