Actors Who Quit Showbiz To Embrace Spirituality: Anupamaa actor Anagha Bhosale seems to have inspired another celeb to quit showbiz and seek the spiritual path. Nupur Alankar, who was a part of daily soaps such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Bhaage Re Mann, etc, has ended her journey with the entertainment industry in search for enlightenment. After dedicating 27 years to acting, Nupur took renunciation in February 2022 as per multiple media reports. As part of her pious quest she often goes to pilgrimages and also spends enough time in social service. Shambhu Sharan Jha is Nupur's spiritual mentor, whom she met at CINTAA according to a Bollywood Life report. She has now moved to the Himalayan mountains for her spiritual learnings. Prior to Nupur veteran actor Vinod Khanna, 90s sensation Mamta Kulkarni and Aashiq Banaya Aapne fame Tanushree Dutta also left B-town to embrace spirituality. Let's take a glimpse at the celebs who left their acting careers for the saintly life.

Anagha Bhosale

Also Read - Tanushree Dutta Meets With Accident On Her Way to Mahakal Temple: 'My Faith Is Not Blind'

Anagha, who earlier played Nandini in Anupamaa bid adieu to glitz and glamour to seek Lord Krishna's path. Her colleagues from the industry had lauded her decision when she declared that she was quitting her career for spiritual reasons. Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj in Anupamaa commented, "Your true calling.. Enjoy the journey my child ❤️"

Sofiya Hayat

Sofiya Hayat, better known for her Bigg Boss stint left behind her showbiz career in 2016 for the spiritual path. She became a nun better known as Gaia Sofia Mother. In one of her Instagram posts she wrote, “How Yoga can help you find yourself..and indeed many truths. Today in my practice..the Surya Namaskar, released the pain of my spiritual daughter..who released rhe pain from her womb..and in doing so..released and restored the enrgy of the desecrated womb of creation..”

Barkha Madan

Barkha shot to fame with her debut in 1996 Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Rekha starrer Khiladiyon ka Khiladi. After working in popular TV shows she became a Buddhist nun and changed her name to Gyalten Samten.

Mamta Kulkarni

The 90s sex symbol became a nun as she quit show biz to attain enlightenment. Mamta is known for starring in films like Aashiq Awara, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi and Baazi. As per an E Times report she didn’t apply make and refrained from going to a parlour for 12 years. Mamta is now a practicing sanyasin under the tutelage of Shri Chaitanya Gagangiri Nath, the report stated.

Anu Aggarwal

The original Aashiqui girl who got overnight success with Mahesh Bhatt’s love story opposite Rahul Roy met with a car accident. The event turned her life upside-down and she decided to pursue spiritual awakening. Anu even joined an aashram in Utarakhand and is now a practicing sanyasin.

Tanushree Dutta

The Miss India Universe 2004 who debuted opposite Emraan Hashmi in Aditya Datt’s musical Aashiq Banaya Aapne turned to spirituality for solace. Tanushree had a horrific experience on the sets of the film Horn Ok Please where she accused Nana Patekar of intimidating her during a song sequence. She had alleged that the veteran thespian inappropriately behaved with her which made her uncomfortable. Tanushree’s car was vandalised by political activists and she was forced to move to the US due to constant hoopla on the media. The actor later revealed how Bhagavad Gita, teachings of Christ and Buddhism helped her in coping with the trauma. It was reported that she turned a nun for a brief period.

Vinod Khanna

One of the most handsome actors of Hindi cinema who redefined machismo and swag left showbiz for his spiritual calling. The actor became a disciple of Rajneesh Osho, one of the most revered and controversial spiritual Gurus of his time. Vinod moved to Rajneeshpuram in 1982 after becoming Osho’s diciple and also changed his name to Swami Vinod Bharti. Although he took a temporary break from films, not many were happy with the actor’s spiritual quest.

Suchitra Sen

Known for classics like Aandhi and Devdas, Riya and Raima Sen’s grandmom was one of the best actors of her time. Suchitra left the showbiz after serving or almost 25 years in the Indian film industry. She dedicated the rest of her life to Ramkrishna Mission and avoided public appearances.

