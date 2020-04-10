Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has an amazing soulful voice. The actor, who was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Filhaal, is making headlines for the romantic poem she shared on Thursday. We think she is madly in love with someone! Also Read - Muskurayega India: Akshay, Ayushmann, Kartik , Kriti, Bhumi Spread Positivity in Inspiring Song

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, many celebrities have started practising social distancing. Recently, Nupur revealed that she used to pen down poems earlier and now she has written something from her heart. The poem which has been written in collaboration with Terribly Tiny Tales is heart touching.

As the video begins, Nupur Sanon in a red and white floral dress can be seen reciting the piece sitting on a swing chair. The video has been captioned as, "A poetry written by me…straight from my heart and soul @ttt_official SHARE it if you 'feel' something inside of you after listening to this :") #NupurSanonXTTT #NupurSanon #terriblytinytales #socialdistancingwithlove #realandhonest #loveisrare #realisrare #quarantinewithme #poetrylovers".

Watch Nupur’s romantic poem:



The video has been viewed over 161,336 times on her Instagram profile. She has also crossed over 2 Million followers.

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon took to her social media to share some lovely pictures of herself along with some poetic captions written by her. Kriti posted a monochrome picture on Twitter and posted, “Didn’t i tell you that i lovvvvee ROMANCE?! Revolving hearts Being a romantic at heart, here’s something i wrote..Sparkling heart I hope you connect to it too..Kiss mark #PoeticSoul #LovePoetry #RomanticMe Written and spoken by Me.”



On the work front, Nupur is an aspiring actor and has already debuted in the glam world with a music video alongside Akshay Kumar. The song titled Filhall emerged as a hit track and became one of the most-watched music videos on YouTube soon after it was released in December.